Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Direct tax growth at 17.30% till Feb 10 of FY24: Govt

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 15.60 lakh crore, which is 20.25% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Business Desk
Tax-savvy investing
Tax-savvy investing | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Direct tax collection: Direct tax collections up to February 10, 2024 show that gross collections are at Rs 18.38 lakh crore which is 17.30 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year, the provisional figure showed on Sunday. The figures released showed that the government's gross tax collection is on a steady rise.

Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 15.60 lakh crore, which is 20.25 per cent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year. This collection is 80.23 per cent of the total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2023-24.

Advertisement

The gross revenue collections for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) also show steady growth.The growth rate for CIT is 9.16 per cent while that for PIT is 25.67 per cent (PIT only)/ 25.93 per cent (PIT including STT). After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 13.57 per centand that in PIT collections is 26.91 per cent (PIT only)/ 27.17 per cent (PIT including STT).

Refunds amounting to Rs 2.77 lakh crore have been issued during 1st April, 2023 to February 10, 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement