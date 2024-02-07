Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

China's economy has become more resilient and dynamic: Xi Jinping

Xi underscored the nation's enhanced economic robustness, attributing it to successful navigations through adversities.

Business Desk
Chinese President, Xi Jinping.
Chinese President, Xi Jinping. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China's economic resilience has notably increased, pledging to fortify this trajectory and advance long-term economic growth, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his 2024 New Year address on Sunday. Reflecting on the nation's journey through challenges, Xi articulated optimism and confidence in the future.

State-affiliated Xinhua news agency reported Xi's remarks, highlighting China's adept management of the COVID-19 crisis, which facilitated sustained economic recovery and advancements in high-calibre development throughout the past year. Xi underscored the nation's enhanced economic robustness, attributing it to successful navigations through adversities.

Asserting China's global engagement, Xi underlined the nation's responsibility as a significant global player. As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Xi articulated commitments to accelerate Chinese modernisation, uphold the principles of new development philosophies, and champion both quality development and national security.

Xi also reiterated China's support for Hong Kong and Macao, highlighting the objective of reunification. He articulated a collective vision for all Chinese communities, asserting the nation's perspective on Taiwan as a seceding province while emphasising the potential for reunification with the mainland.

Amid ongoing global conflicts, Xi pledged China's collaborative efforts with the international community, advocating for a harmonised global future. He expressed aspirations to foster a universal community aimed at mutual prosperity and collective advancement, positioning China's role in contributing to global betterment.

(With PTI inputs)

