English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

India, France unveil defence industrial roadmap, Tata inks deal with Airbus

As part of the defence initiatives, Airbus Helicopters will collaborate with the Tata Group to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for H125 helicopters in Ind

Business Desk
PM Modi with France President Emmanuel Macron
पीएम मोदी ने मैक्रों के साथ जंतर-मंतर के दौरे की तस्वीरें अपने एक्स (ट्विटर) अकाउंट पर शेयर की हैं। | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India and France have unveiled an ambitious defence industrial roadmap aimed at co-developing critical military hardware. The announcement followed talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur, where they also announced a space situational awareness program. Additionally, the Tata Group and Airbus revealed plans to jointly manufacture H125 helicopters, marking a key collaboration in the defence sector.

During the media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra highlighted key outcomes, including a scheme for professional exchange among individuals aged 18 to 35 and the activation of Schengen visas with a five-year validity for Indian postgraduate alumni of French institutions. The leaders signed nine agreements covering various areas, such as defence-space partnership, satellite launches, healthcare, and scientific research.

Advertisement

The defence industrial roadmap, a pivotal aspect of the discussions, aims to foster technology collaboration in air, space, underwater domain awareness, land warfare, robotics, cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles. Both nations expressed their commitment to deepen integration within the defence industrial sectors, identifying opportunities for co-design, co-development, and co-production.

As part of the defence initiatives, Airbus Helicopters will collaborate with the Tata Group to establish a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for H125 helicopters in India. This move positions them as the first private sector companies to produce helicopters in the country, with plans to cater to both domestic and export markets.

Advertisement

The leaders underscored the importance of upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and respecting international law. Macron reiterated France's intention to attract up to 30,000 Indian students annually to French higher learning institutions. The defence space partnership includes joint efforts on a space situational awareness program, crucial for military satellite development and sharing information on space traffic and debris.

While the discussions touched on civil-nuclear energy cooperation, with a focus on small modular reactors (SMRs), there was no announcement regarding India's proposed procurement of naval variants of Rafale jets and Scorpene submarines from France.

Advertisement

The joint statement emphasized the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, expressing solidarity with Israel and calling for a political process leading to a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region. The leaders also highlighted the need for concerted action against terrorism and the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement