Goyal on demographic dividend: Minister of Commerce and Trade Piyush Goyal addressed emphasised India's role as a hub of possibilities and a key player in boosting economic partnerships with Europe. Goyal highlighted the demographic dividend of an aspirational India, projecting it as a catalyst for enhanced India-Europe engagements. Goyal was addressing a gathering at the CII India Europe Business & Sustainability Conclave.

The minister highlighted a shifting mindset towards quality and increased global participation in sustainability initiatives. Despite its historically eco-conscious approach and minimal per capita emissions, India remains committed to responsible climate and sustainability practices.

Goyal reiterated India's guiding philosophy of "Reform, Perform, and Transform," contributing a 3D vision to the global landscape based on democracy, demography, and demand.

Discussing the government's proactive measures, Goyal outlined efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and develop a circular economy for global sustainability.

Reducing the Compliance Burden

Stressing a favorable business climate, he highlighted the government's commitment to reducing compliance burdens and fostering strong partnerships with global businesses through robust regulatory mechanisms. Goyal characterized contemporary India as an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' with a burgeoning e-commerce market.

The minister underscored India's global contributions through initiatives like hosting the G20 and launching the Global Biofuels Alliance and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

He emphasized India's commitment to transparent and fair trading systems. Goyal also highlighted the government's focus on women-led development, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, and the potential of the young aspirational talent pool for achieving inclusive and sustainable growth.

Addressing climate change, Goyal reiterated India's dedication to the Paris Agreement and efforts to unlock new energy frontiers for global needs. He concluded by expressing confidence that India, driven by the aspirational new generation, will achieve full development by 2047, contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future.