Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Growth lacking sustainability holds little significance: PK Mishra

Aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for India in 2047, Mishra envisions an inclusive, innovative economy free from corruption, casteism, and communalism.

Business Desk
Growth lacking sustainability holds little significance: PK Mishra
Growth lacking sustainability holds little significance: PK Mishra | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Growth with sustanibility: In a keynote speech at the 56th Annual Conference of Odisha Economic Association, PK Mishra underscores the critical importance of sustainable growth alongside achieving high economic growth. Mishra, one of the top bureaucrats in India, is currently serving as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra argues that growth lacking sustainability holds little significance, citing global trends such as supply chain shifts, challenges from artificial intelligence, and the pressing need for energy transition. He emphasises the intricate interdependence of economic, social, and environmental factors, advocating for a balanced and resilient development model.

Advertisement

Aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for India in 2047, Mishra envisions an inclusive, innovative economy free from corruption, casteism, and communalism.

Providing a comprehensive overview of India's decade-long efforts toward Sustainable Development Goals, Mishra acknowledges milestones like the successful G20 Presidency and the adoption of innovative concepts like LiFE.

Advertisement

He commends second-generation reforms such as GST and IBC, along with infrastructure-focused initiatives like PM Gatishakti and National Logistics Policy, for contributing to sustainable development.

Mishra highlights the government's commitment to social inclusion through initiatives like PM Awaas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat Programme. In addressing risk and uncertainty, Mishra proposes five pillars for India's anti-fragility, including Community-level Initiatives, Resilient Infrastructure, Robust Financial System, Social Protection, and Sustainable Natural Resource Management.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

18 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

19 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

19 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World13 minutes ago

  2. Red Sea crisis: Audi India faces supply chain disruption

    Automobile15 minutes ago

  3. Equity mutual fund inflows hit 2-year high in Jan

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Trump 'Encourages' Russia to Attack NATO Allies That Pay 'Too Little'

    World21 minutes ago

  5. Uday Saharan reveals the game plan against rivals Australia

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement