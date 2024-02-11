Advertisement

Growth with sustanibility: In a keynote speech at the 56th Annual Conference of Odisha Economic Association, PK Mishra underscores the critical importance of sustainable growth alongside achieving high economic growth. Mishra, one of the top bureaucrats in India, is currently serving as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mishra argues that growth lacking sustainability holds little significance, citing global trends such as supply chain shifts, challenges from artificial intelligence, and the pressing need for energy transition. He emphasises the intricate interdependence of economic, social, and environmental factors, advocating for a balanced and resilient development model.

Aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for India in 2047, Mishra envisions an inclusive, innovative economy free from corruption, casteism, and communalism.

Providing a comprehensive overview of India's decade-long efforts toward Sustainable Development Goals, Mishra acknowledges milestones like the successful G20 Presidency and the adoption of innovative concepts like LiFE.

He commends second-generation reforms such as GST and IBC, along with infrastructure-focused initiatives like PM Gatishakti and National Logistics Policy, for contributing to sustainable development.

Mishra highlights the government's commitment to social inclusion through initiatives like PM Awaas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat Programme. In addressing risk and uncertainty, Mishra proposes five pillars for India's anti-fragility, including Community-level Initiatives, Resilient Infrastructure, Robust Financial System, Social Protection, and Sustainable Natural Resource Management.

(With PTI inputs.)