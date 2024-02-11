Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

India Biogas Association to invest Rs 30,000 cr in machinery

Gaurav Kedia advocates sustainable energy, aiming to slash LNG imports by 12 MMTA through agricultural residue utilisation.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Biogas expansion begins: Indian Biogas Association in a bid to push the growth of compressed biogas plants has announced investment to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in machinery and equipment to propel the growth of compressed biogas plants.

This move is aimed at reducing LNG imports by 12 MMTA. Gaurav Kedia, Chairman of the association, underscores the dual benefits of utilising agricultural residues for bioenergy production and soil enrichment, presenting a sustainable solution.

Advertisement

However, Kedia doesn't shy away from highlighting existing obstacles, notably the unattractive economics that lead farmers to opt for burning straw instead of selling it promptly. His call for government intervention resonates with proposals for subsidies on essential equipment like combine harvesters, balers, and storage units to streamline logistics and encourage the adoption of efficient technology.

The emphasis on operational guidelines for crop residue management, financial assistance, custom hiring centers, and awareness programs reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing challenges in the sector. Kedia strategically outlines the phased approach, prioritising states contributing the most to biomass generation.

Advertisement

Beyond the immediate benefits of addressing substrate supply for CBG plants, the proposed investment is framed as a move aligning with green energy goals, saving on LNG imports, and contributing to broader economic growth. While acknowledging positive steps in the recent Union Budget 2024 towards renewable energy, Kedia calls for continued efforts to overcome obstacles and advocates for long-term financing options for major renewable energy projects.

Incentives, akin to the successful Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) programme , are positioned as essential for the biofertiliser sector. Kedia also stresses the importance of valuing the green component of CBG through tradable certificates, aligning with global trends in sustainable practices.

Advertisement

The recent financial assistance announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman adds momentum to these goals, aligning with the broader vision of the Panchamrit initiative. This initiative not only addresses energy security but also focuses on environmental sustainability and a phased transition towards a net-zero carbon footprint by 2070.

 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories22 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement