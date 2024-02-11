Advertisement

Biogas expansion begins: Indian Biogas Association in a bid to push the growth of compressed biogas plants has announced investment to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in machinery and equipment to propel the growth of compressed biogas plants.

This move is aimed at reducing LNG imports by 12 MMTA. Gaurav Kedia, Chairman of the association, underscores the dual benefits of utilising agricultural residues for bioenergy production and soil enrichment, presenting a sustainable solution.

However, Kedia doesn't shy away from highlighting existing obstacles, notably the unattractive economics that lead farmers to opt for burning straw instead of selling it promptly. His call for government intervention resonates with proposals for subsidies on essential equipment like combine harvesters, balers, and storage units to streamline logistics and encourage the adoption of efficient technology.

The emphasis on operational guidelines for crop residue management, financial assistance, custom hiring centers, and awareness programs reflects a comprehensive approach to addressing challenges in the sector. Kedia strategically outlines the phased approach, prioritising states contributing the most to biomass generation.

Beyond the immediate benefits of addressing substrate supply for CBG plants, the proposed investment is framed as a move aligning with green energy goals, saving on LNG imports, and contributing to broader economic growth. While acknowledging positive steps in the recent Union Budget 2024 towards renewable energy, Kedia calls for continued efforts to overcome obstacles and advocates for long-term financing options for major renewable energy projects.

Incentives, akin to the successful Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) programme , are positioned as essential for the biofertiliser sector. Kedia also stresses the importance of valuing the green component of CBG through tradable certificates, aligning with global trends in sustainable practices.

The recent financial assistance announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman adds momentum to these goals, aligning with the broader vision of the Panchamrit initiative. This initiative not only addresses energy security but also focuses on environmental sustainability and a phased transition towards a net-zero carbon footprint by 2070.