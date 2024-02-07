Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:47 IST

40,000 railway bogies to be converted into Vande Bharat bogies: Nirmala Sitharaman

The central push towards infrastructure comes on the back of an "11.1 per cent rise in capital outlay to over Rs 11 lakh crore

Nitin Waghela
Budget 2024
Budget 2024 | Image:Sansad TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Budget 2024: During the Interim Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that the government will work on creating multiple railway corridor projects to strengthen the national infrastructure. 

The central push towards infrastructure comes on the back of an "11.1 per cent rise in capital outlay to over Rs 11 lakh crore, making for 3.4 per cent of the India GDP," Sitharaman said.

"Three railways corridor programmes to be implemented are the energy, mineral and cement corridor, high traffic density corridor, and port connectivity corridor under the PM Gati Shakti initiative," she said. 

Notably, she mentioned that,"40,000 normal railway bogies would be convert into Vande Bharat Bogies for the convenience of passengers." 

"The centre's efforts to boost multi modal connectivity initiative will also aid in reducing costs, bolster logistics efficiency, result in decongestion of high-traffic corridors, leading to safer, and higher travel speed for passengers," the Finance Minister said. 

"Together with dedicated right freight corridors, and three railway corridors would help in reducing the logistic cost and accelerate GDP growth," she said. 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:35 IST

