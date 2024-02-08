Advertisement

India’s energy requirements grew at 8.6 percent till October while the growth in peak-hour demand till this period stood at 12.7 per cent. The growth in peak demand has been highest in the last 5 years. The industrial power consumption has also gone up from 519,196 GWh in 2018-2019 to 556,480 GWh in 2021-2022, RK Singh, Minister of Power and Renewable Energy said. In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh also clarified that the demand for electricity is increasing in the country. The minister also talked about rising industrial power consumption. There has been growth of 7.18 per cent in industrial power consumption from 2018-19 to 2021-22.

“India’s total power generation in FY24 stood at 1047439.04 MUs, which includes import of 4644 MUs power generation from Bhutan till October 2023,” the data showed. In terms of state power generation capacity, Uttar Pradesh is at the top with 99968.15 MUs of power generation in India. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with power generation capacity of 98334.71 MUs. Chhattisgarh is at third spot with power generation capacity of 95742.91 MUs. The Minister also said that the Government of India has taken many steps to augment power generation in the country. “20 thermal power projects having a total capacity of 27,180 MW are under construction in the country. 33 Hydroelectric Projects and Pumped Storage Projects having total capacity of 16768 MW are under construction in the country, ”the minister stated.

As far as renewable energy capacity is concerned, he said a total RE capacity of 78,935 MW is under construction including 50,056 MW of solar projects and 16,225 MW of wind projects.