Cabinet Committee Approves Acquisition of BrahMos Missiles for Indian Navy

Cabinet Committee on Brahmos: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given the green light for the procurement of over 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Navy, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore, sources revealed. The primary deployment of these missiles will be on various naval vessels, bolstering the overall combat capabilities of the Navy.

The sanctioned proposal includes the acquisition of a combination of BrahMos missiles, featuring a range of around 290 km, and the latest extended-range variant, reaching approximately 450 km. BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a collaborative effort between India and Russia, is responsible for producing these versatile supersonic cruise missiles, deployable from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms, with a remarkable speed of 2.8 Mach.

The formal contract finalization for the missile procurement is anticipated in the coming months. India's export of BrahMos missiles has already materialized through a recent $375 million deal with the Philippines, involving the supply of three missile batteries, set to commence deliveries next month. Interest from other nations, such as Argentina, further underscores the global demand for India's BrahMos missiles.

This procurement initiative, valued at Rs 19,000 crore, aligns with India's strategic focus on fortifying maritime security, particularly in response to heightened activities by China in the Indian Ocean. Notably, the Indian Air Force has previously integrated BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles onto Sukhoi fighter jets.

This decision to enhance combat capabilities follows the recent approval by the Defence Acquisition Council of projects totaling Rs 84,560 crore, encompassing the procurement of mid-air refuelers, heavy-weight torpedoes, air defense radars, and new-generation anti-tank mines.

Additionally, the DAC has granted initial approval for the acquisition of medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission aircraft to augment the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

With PTI Inputs