English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Cabinet Committee on Security Oks procurement of 200 BrahMos missiles

The sanctioned proposal includes the acquisition of a combination of BrahMos missiles, featuring a range of around 290 km, and the latest extended-range variant

Business Desk
Defence acquisition projects
Defence acquisition projects | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cabinet Committee Approves Acquisition of BrahMos Missiles for Indian Navy

Cabinet Committee on Brahmos: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given the green light for the procurement of over 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Navy, at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 19,000 crore, sources revealed. The primary deployment of these missiles will be on various naval vessels, bolstering the overall combat capabilities of the Navy.

Advertisement

The sanctioned proposal includes the acquisition of a combination of BrahMos missiles, featuring a range of around 290 km, and the latest extended-range variant, reaching approximately 450 km. BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a collaborative effort between India and Russia, is responsible for producing these versatile supersonic cruise missiles, deployable from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms, with a remarkable speed of 2.8 Mach.

The formal contract finalization for the missile procurement is anticipated in the coming months. India's export of BrahMos missiles has already materialized through a recent $375 million deal with the Philippines, involving the supply of three missile batteries, set to commence deliveries next month. Interest from other nations, such as Argentina, further underscores the global demand for India's BrahMos missiles.

Advertisement

This procurement initiative, valued at Rs 19,000 crore, aligns with India's strategic focus on fortifying maritime security, particularly in response to heightened activities by China in the Indian Ocean. Notably, the Indian Air Force has previously integrated BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles onto Sukhoi fighter jets. 

This decision to enhance combat capabilities follows the recent approval by the Defence Acquisition Council of projects totaling Rs 84,560 crore, encompassing the procurement of mid-air refuelers, heavy-weight torpedoes, air defense radars, and new-generation anti-tank mines. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the DAC has granted initial approval for the acquisition of medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission aircraft to augment the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info19 minutes ago

  3. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. WWE Elimination Chamber: Match Card and other details

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo