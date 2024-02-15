Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari | Image: PTI/File

Bolstering the connectivity: In a bid to bolster connectivity and drive economic growth in Odisha, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, virtually inaugurated 28 National Highway projects amounting to Rs 6,600 crore.

The ceremony, held in Jagannath Puri, witnessed the participation of key figures such as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, and Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, along with MPs, MLAs, and officials.

The unveiled projects, including the 6-laning of the Chandikhol to Bhadrak section of National Highway-16 and the 4-laning of the Baharagora-Singhra section of National Highway-49, aim to not only reduce travel time and fuel consumption but also enhance connectivity to east coast ports, stimulating industrial activities.

Going beyond inaugurations, the foundation stone for 26 ambitious projects was laid, signaling a commitment to propel Odisha's economic development. Another 13 projects are set to kick off, promising to contribute significantly to the state's economic landscape.

These initiatives are poised not only to expedite economic activities but also to ensure the safety and timely travel of devotees visiting Shri Jagannath Dham and Konark Temple.

Improved connectivity between Odisha and other states, coupled with simplified access to ports for mining and raw materials, is anticipated to provide a substantial boost to economic growth.

Additionally, the construction of a railway bridge is expected to enhance travel safety and speed, contributing to the overall infrastructure development of the region.