English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Gadkari unveils Rs 6600 cr worth of highway projects in Odisha

These initiatives are poised not only to expedite economic activities but also to ensure safety.

Business Desk
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari
Uttarakhand's Road Infra Will Match US By 2024 Year-End, Says Nitin Gadkari | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bolstering the connectivity: In a bid to bolster connectivity and drive economic growth in Odisha, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, virtually inaugurated 28 National Highway projects amounting to Rs 6,600 crore. 

The ceremony, held in Jagannath Puri, witnessed the participation of key figures such as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, and Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, along with MPs, MLAs, and officials.

Advertisement

The unveiled projects, including the 6-laning of the Chandikhol to Bhadrak section of National Highway-16 and the 4-laning of the Baharagora-Singhra section of National Highway-49, aim to not only reduce travel time and fuel consumption but also enhance connectivity to east coast ports, stimulating industrial activities.

Going beyond inaugurations, the foundation stone for 26 ambitious projects was laid, signaling a commitment to propel Odisha's economic development. Another 13 projects are set to kick off, promising to contribute significantly to the state's economic landscape. 

Advertisement

These initiatives are poised not only to expedite economic activities but also to ensure the safety and timely travel of devotees visiting Shri Jagannath Dham and Konark Temple. 

Improved connectivity between Odisha and other states, coupled with simplified access to ports for mining and raw materials, is anticipated to provide a substantial boost to economic growth. 

Advertisement

Additionally, the construction of a railway bridge is expected to enhance travel safety and speed, contributing to the overall infrastructure development of the region.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

an hour ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

an hour ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

6 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

6 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan loses a big title, and perhaps its way

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Passes Away Due To Health Related Issues

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treatment

    Business News29 minutes ago

  4. Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil and diesel

    Economy News29 minutes ago

  5. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo