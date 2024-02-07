Advertisement

Multimodal connectivity: In a bid to push multimodal connectivity in India, the Ministry of Road, Transports and Highway awarded three multimodal logistics (MMLP) parks in 2023, the press release from the ministry stated. Awarded Three projects are in Indore, Bengaluru, and Nagpur, and the one project awarded last year was in Chennai. The three awarded projects are being built with investments to the tune of Rs 3,553 crore, the government release showed. Out of all awarded MMLPs, Bengaluru is the biggest with a total land allotment of 400 acres, followed by Indore with 255 acres, and Nagpur with 155 acres.

The ministry also informed that bids are invited for 2 MMLPs that are at Anantapur and Pune and for many locations the feasibility study is in progress.

Advertisement

According to the release, these projects, when completed, will contribute significantly to the growth of India’s logistics sector with the reduction in carbon emissions and strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

“The work of preparation of Feasibility Study Reports is in progress for MMLP at Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Mumbai, Jammu and Patna,” the release stated.

Advertisement

These projects, when completed, will contribute significantly to the growth of India’s logistics sector with a reduction in carbon emissions and strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

What is MMLP?

Advertisement

According to the government, an MMLP is a multi-modal freight-handling facility consisting of mechanized warehouses, specialized storage solutions such as cold storage, mechanized material handling and inter-modal transfers facilities, container terminals and/or bulk / breakbulk cargo terminals amongst other facilities. It can cater to domestic and/or EXIM cargo. An MMLP can also provide value-added services such as customs clearance, provisions for late-stage processing activities such as sorting/grading and cold chain, aggregation/disaggregation,to handle freight.