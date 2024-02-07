Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:33 IST
MoRTH awarded 3 MMLPs in 2023, with total investment of Rs 3,553 cr
The ministry also informed that bids are invited for 2 MMLPs that are at Anantapur and Pune. and for many locations the feasibility study is in progress.
- Economy
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Multimodal connectivity: In a bid to push multimodal connectivity in India, the Ministry of Road, Transports and Highway awarded three multimodal logistics (MMLP) parks in 2023, the press release from the ministry stated. Awarded Three projects are in Indore, Bengaluru, and Nagpur, and the one project awarded last year was in Chennai. The three awarded projects are being built with investments to the tune of Rs 3,553 crore, the government release showed. Out of all awarded MMLPs, Bengaluru is the biggest with a total land allotment of 400 acres, followed by Indore with 255 acres, and Nagpur with 155 acres.
The ministry also informed that bids are invited for 2 MMLPs that are at Anantapur and Pune and for many locations the feasibility study is in progress.
Advertisement
According to the release, these projects, when completed, will contribute significantly to the growth of India’s logistics sector with the reduction in carbon emissions and strengthen the country’s infrastructure.
“The work of preparation of Feasibility Study Reports is in progress for MMLP at Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Mumbai, Jammu and Patna,” the release stated.
Advertisement
These projects, when completed, will contribute significantly to the growth of India’s logistics sector with a reduction in carbon emissions and strengthen the country’s infrastructure.
What is MMLP?
Advertisement
According to the government, an MMLP is a multi-modal freight-handling facility consisting of mechanized warehouses, specialized storage solutions such as cold storage, mechanized material handling and inter-modal transfers facilities, container terminals and/or bulk / breakbulk cargo terminals amongst other facilities. It can cater to domestic and/or EXIM cargo. An MMLP can also provide value-added services such as customs clearance, provisions for late-stage processing activities such as sorting/grading and cold chain, aggregation/disaggregation,to handle freight.
Advertisement
Published January 7th, 2024 at 13:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.