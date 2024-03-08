×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Nitin Gadkari announces infrastructure projects of over Rs 2,000 crore in J&K

The announcement underscores the government's commitment to infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir
Nitin Gadkari infrastructure projects Jammu & Kashmir | Image:Representative image from Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JandK highway development: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a significant allocation of Rs 2093.92 crore for various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of social media posts, Minister Gadkari revealed the details of the sanctioned funds for critical projects across the region. Among the key initiatives is the allocation of Rs 1404.94 crore for the Widening and Strengthening project of the Rafiabad – Kupwara – Chowkibal – Tangdhar – Chamkot section of National Highway-701.

Advertisement

This project, executed under Project Beacon in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, aims to transform the 51 Km route into 2-lanes with Paved Shoulders. Highlighting the strategic importance of this route, Minister Gadkari emphasised its role in facilitating logistics and promoting tourism development in North Kashmir near the International Border.

Advertisement

Additionally, an allocation of Rs 126.58 crore has been approved for the development, operation, and maintenance of a Ropeway from SDA Parking (Near Zabarwan Park) to Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar district. Spanning 1.05 km, this project, operating on the Hybrid Annuity Mode, aims to provide convenient and eco-friendly transportation, offering a panoramic view of Srinagar city and Dal Lake while reducing travel time to the temple.

Furthermore, an allocation of Rs 562.40 crore has been sanctioned for the Upgradation and Strengthening project of the Nashri- Chenani section of National Highway-244, spanning 39.10 Km in districts Udhampur and Ramban. This initiative, operating under the EPC mode, is expected to enhance connectivity to prominent tourist spots like Patnitop, thereby stimulating economic development in the region.

Minister Gadkari's announcement underscores the government's commitment to infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to bolster connectivity, promote tourism, and foster economic growth in the region.
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ECB policymakers rally behind prospects of upcoming rate cut

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat Titans Star wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to miss clash vs MI & CSK

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Imran Khan Confirms Relationship With Lekha For The First Time

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

    Galleries8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo