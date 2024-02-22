Advertisement

NTPC Vindhyachal: NTPC Vindhyachal is establishing India's first carbon capture plant, slated to be operational later this year. The innovative plant aims to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the power facility and transform them into methanol, a pioneering approach in the country.

The methanol produced will be utilized in the unit's boiler operations. E Satya Phani Kumar, Executive Director of NTPC's Vindhyachal Project, emphasized that beyond electricity generation, the station is dedicated to rural development, the well-being of displaced individuals, and environmental conservation. Notably, the project achieved an impressive 89 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF).

Addressing the challenge of effectively utilizing 100 per cent of the fly ash generated by the plant, the project plans to establish an ash bricks plant. Initially catering to internal needs within the project and residential areas, the initiative envisions broader-scale implementation upon successful operation.

Kumar also affirmed a continuous coal supply, even during peak seasons, with ample coal reserves currently available. This undertaking not only aligns with sustainability goals but also marks a significant stride in carbon capture technology for the nation.

