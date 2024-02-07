English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

PM Modi launched projects worth Rs 19,100 crore in Bulandshahr

With this, Modi kicked off the political campaign after the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on Jan 22.

Business Desk
PM Narendra Modi UP
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुलंदशहर में कई परियोजनाओं की शुरुआत की। | Image:@bjp4india/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kicking off the campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the political campaign in Bulandshahr in UP by announcing projects to the tune of Rs 19,100 crore on Thursday.  With this, Modi kicked off the political campaign after the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple on Jan 22.

In his political campaign, Modi inaugurated a 173 km long double line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). In addition PM Modi also announced the construction of a fourth line connecting the Mathura- Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg- Dadri section

Another big project announced by Modi is the Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of the Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34), and the widening of the Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A).

He also announced four laning of the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II. Apart from DFC, PM Modi also announced the laying of Indian Oil‘s Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline, Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida (IITGN), and Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.

Later in the day, will then move to Jaipur where in the evening he will receive French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

