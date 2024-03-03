Advertisement

PM Modi in Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate several key metro railway sections in Kolkata next week, marking significant milestones in the city's transportation infrastructure, the government release said on Sunday. According to the release, among the highlights is the inauguration of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, hailed as India's first transportation tunnel beneath a major river. This groundbreaking achievement highlights the nation's progress in urban mobility.

“The section, part of the East West Metro corridor, traverses beneath the River Hooghly, connecting Kolkata and Howrah cities on its east and west banks, respectively. Notably, the Howrah metro station stands as India's deepest, adding another feather to Kolkata's metro network,” the release stated.

In addition to the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and Taratala-Majerhat metro sections, all aimed at bolstering urban mobility in Kolkata. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure across the country.

Despite challenges and delays, such as the aquifer burst in central Kolkata in 2019, the completion of the East West Metro corridor signifies a major milestone in Kolkata's metro journey.

With plans to commence commercial operations in the entire East West alignment by June-July this year, Kolkata's metro system is poised to offer enhanced connectivity and convenience to its residents.

The inauguration of these metro sections not only heralds improved transportation options but also underscores the government's dedication to modernizing India's infrastructure. As PM Modi embarks on his multi-state visit, these developments stand as testaments to the nation's progress in the realm of urban mobility.

