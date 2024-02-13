Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

South Central Railway Zone commissions a 20 km section of the electrified third-line

The new section located in the Prakasam district falls under the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling and electrification project, a major railway project in the south.

Press Trust Of India
Indian Railways Identifies 1318 Stations For Redevelopment
Indian Railways Identifies 1318 Stations For Redevelopment | Image:ANI
Major infra boost: The South Central Railway (SCR) Zone has completed and commissioned a 20.3 km-long section of electrified third line between Karavadi and Surareddipalem in Andhra Pradesh as part of its thrust towards infrastructural development through track doubling and tripling projects.

The new section located in the Prakasam district falls under the Vijayawada-Gudur tripling and electrification project, a major railway project in the southern state, said an official on Tuesday.

“With the tripling of this stretch now a continuous stretch of 81 km between Bapatla and Surareddipalem will have third line facility along with electrification,” said an SCR Zone official in a press release.

Situated on the Grand Trunk route along the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, the section between Vijayawada and Gudur plays a crucial role in connecting the northern and eastern parts of India with the southern states.

Further, this route has already become more congested with a steady rise of passenger and freight trains, which will be decongested by the third line project sanctioned in 2015-16 for a length of 288 km and Rs 3,246 crore.

Being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) simultaneously across all the stretches, so far, the sections between Gudur-Singarayakonda (127 km) and Bapatla-Karavadi (62 km) have been completed and commissioned.

With the completion of the Karavadi-Surrareddipalem section, located in the middle of Vijayawada and Gudur, a total of 209 km stretch now stands electrified with a third line.

SCR Zone general manager Arun Kumar Jain noted that the completion of the Vijayawada – Gudur tripling and electrification project will help decongest the existing saturated Grand Trunk route to ease operations. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

