Tamil Nadu knowledge city: The Tamil Nadu government's proposal to develop a 1,703-acre knowledge city in Tiruvallur District has ignited interest among real estate investors. Positioned as one of India's most expansive knowledge hubs, this initiative is set to redefine Tiruvallur District's economic and infrastructural landscape, emerging as a magnet for property investments.

The forthcoming Tamil Nadu Knowledge City (TKC), slated for development in Uthukottai taluk and Vengal village, promises to integrate global universities, research centres, skill development facilities, and diverse knowledge-based industries. Additionally, the project underlines sustainable community living, aiming to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 100,000 individuals.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), leading this venture, is actively evaluating consultants to formulate a comprehensive techno-economic feasibility study for the project.

After assessing multiple potential sites, including Periyapalayam within the same district, the current location was favoured based on various critical factors. These considerations encompass topographical features, groundwater reserves, demographic aspects, accessibility to educational and healthcare institutions, transportation connectivity, ecological considerations, flood risk, and available undeveloped land.

(With PTI inputs)