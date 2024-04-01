Advertisement

LPG price cut: Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders and 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders, news agency ANI reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter. The price adjustment amounts to a decrease of Rs 30.50 for a 19 kg commercial cylinder.

As per the report, the revised price for a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 1764.50, effective from April 1. Additionally, the price of the 5 kg FTL cylinder has been reduced by Rs 7.50.

Advertisement

This move comes after oil marketing companies implemented a price hike for commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinders on March 1. Such price revisions are often influenced by fluctuations in fuel costs and market dynamics.

Previously, on February 1, the prices of Indane gas cylinders varied across metro cities, with distinct rates observed in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. However, with the onset of March 1, consumers witnessed a significant uptick in the prices of Indane LPG gas cylinders across all metro cities.

Advertisement

While the exact reasons behind the recent price reduction remain undisclosed, it is speculated that changes in international oil prices, shifts in taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics could have contributed to these adjustments.