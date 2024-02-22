Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:18 IST

After UK, Germany, which countries are at risk of recession?

The causes behind these economic contractions are multifaceted, ranging from global economic trends and trade disruptions to internal policy challenges.

Business Desk
Recession
Recession | Image:Recession
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Recessionary fear: The global economic stage is currently grappling with a series of recessions, initially triggered by economic powerhouses Japan and the United Kingdom, which have been grabbing headlines due to their substantial economic impact. However, this downturn is far from isolated, with Ireland and Finland also slipping into technical recessions, reporting significant GDP contractions in the last quarter of 2023.

Finland is in a technical recession because the economy contracted in the third quarter as well, by 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter. The Irish economy remains in a technical recession, according to preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which shows gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.7 per cent in the last quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months.

Beyond Four

Beyond these four nations, concerns are rippling across other parts of the world. A total of 14 countries experienced GDP contractions in the preceding quarter, with Denmark, Luxembourg, Moldova, and Estonia already in recession by the third quarter. 

Additionally, a group of nations including Ecuador, Bahrain, Iceland, South Africa, Canada, and New Zealand are now facing the imminent risk of entering a recession.

The causes behind these economic contractions are multifaceted, ranging from global economic trends and trade disruptions to internal policy challenges and unforeseen events. 

The release of fourth-quarter GDP results for various countries will offer a clearer picture of the evolving global economic landscape.

In response to these challenges, governments, central banks, and international organizations are poised to adopt strategic measures such as fiscal stimulus, monetary policy adjustments, and structural reforms to alleviate the impact of recessions and pave the way for economic recovery.

As the situation unfolds, it becomes imperative to closely monitor economic indicators, policy responses, and global trends. This vigilance is crucial for businesses, policymakers, and individuals navigating through these economically uncertain times.

New Warnings

Amidst this backdrop, a new warning sign emerges as six nations, including Malaysia, Thailand, Romania, Lithuania, Germany, and Colombia, recently disclosed fourth-quarter GDP contractions, signaling a potential red flag for recessions in 2024. 

Germany's contraction of 0.3 per cent, given its status as the largest economy in the Eurozone. The implications of Germany's economic downturn have the potential to reverberate across the entire Eurozone, which reported stagnation with a zero per cent GDP growth rate in Q4.

The ripple effects of these contractions could pose broader implications for global economic stability. Monitoring how these nations respond to economic challenges and whether they implement measures to mitigate the risk of prolonged recession will be crucial as 2024 unfolds, shaping the trajectory of the global economic landscape.

What is in store for India?

As of now, India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.  According to experts, India’s economy is resilient and is poised to have robust growth. But external headwinds, including global prices, may affect India’s trade with other countries that will have subdued demand. 

 

 

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:04 IST

