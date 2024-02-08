English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Ashoka Leyland will invest Rs 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland is committed to creating employment opportunities for 500-1000 people.

Business Desk
Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland | Image:Ashok Leyland
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Global Investors Summit: Ashok Leyland has earmarked investments of Rs 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu, for taking up overall business expansion over the next three to five years, the company said on Monday.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal exchanged documents with Industries Department Secretary V Arun Roy during the second day of the Global Investors Meet in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin here.' The investment of Rs 1,200 crore is assigned for strategic initiatives to drive innovation, technological advancements and overall business expansion, the heavy commercial vehicle maker said in a release.

Advertisement

Ashok Leyland is committed to creating employment opportunities for 500-1000 people, both direct and indirect, based on the work demand, it said. "This commitment also reflects the group's vision for sustainable growth and competitiveness in the automotive sector," it added.

 

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement