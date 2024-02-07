Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Budget 2024: Subsidy bill likely to be Rs 4 trillion in FY25

The report also mentioned that to ease the purchasing cost, the government of India may also suggest export restrictions.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitaraman
Nirmala Sitaraman | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stable Subsidy Bill: The overall major subsidy bill in FY25 is likely to be Rs4 trillion, similar to that in FY24E, the Emkay Global Financial Services said in its pre-budget note.  According to the report, there is a need to watch out for some targeted support about higher farm insurance and irrigation outlays, higher disbursements towards MNREGA, etc. 

The report also mentioned that to ease the purchasing cost, the government of India may also suggest export restrictions or sops on fertilizer purchases and farm inputs.

Advertisement

Support measures for the economic welfare of the rural/farm sector The rural/farm sector faces near-term challenges like unfavourable terms of trade, poor weather conditions, the fallout of climate change, and inflationary pressures (food and fertilizers).

While the extension of the free food scheme (PMGKAY) for five years did not materially alter the fiscal math for the current fiscal year, a floor for food subsidy spending has been created for the years ahead. There may be mild easing in fertilizer subsidies, given the fall in international fertilizer prices, but arrears from past years and the Red Sea cost impact could offset this. 

Advertisement

In terms of revenue expenditure, ICRA estimates the outlay for major subsidies (food, fertiliser, and fuel) at Rs. 3.9 trillion in FY2025, a modest 6 per cent lower than the expected Rs. 4.2 trillion for FY2024, which entails an overshooting from the BE of Rs. 3.7 trillion. 

Given the Cabinet’s decision to provide free foodgrains under the NFSA for five years starting from Jan 2024, ICRA estimates the food subsidy bill to be upwards of Rs. 2.0 trillion for FY2025. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranbir, Alia, Vicky To Work Solely On Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Toddler Seen Playing With A King Cobra

    Info11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi's Pragati Maidan Sees Design flaws, Cracks, Needs Total Overhaul

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  5. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement