Germany's economic woes: Germany's economic woes have deepened in February, with a preliminary survey showing a sharper-than-anticipated deterioration, particularly in the manufacturing sector. The HCOB German Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, took a hit, dropping to 46.1 from January's 47.0, contrary to forecasts predicting a rise to 47.5.

This marks the eighth consecutive month with a PMI reading below the crucial 50 mark, indicating a contraction in business activity and signaling the fastest rate of decline since October of the previous year.

The composite PMI index, which captures data from both the services and manufacturing sectors—representing over two-thirds of the German economy—paints a challenging economic landscape.

The manufacturing sector, in particular, faced a significant setback, with business activity plummeting to 42.3 in February from 45.5 in the previous month—well below analysts' expectations for a rise to 46.1.

Tariq Kamal Chaudhry, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, highlighted that despite falling input prices and shorter delivery times initially seeming positive, they underscore the chronic weakness in demand.

On a slightly more positive note, the services PMI showed a modest uptick, rising to 48.2 in February from 47.7 in January, slightly surpassing analysts' expectations for 48.0. However, the sector still finds itself in contraction territory.

Chaudhry stated, "We can see a light at the end of the tunnel, but it might take until the second quarter to reach it." The unexpected downturn in Germany's economic performance adds to growing concerns about the broader European and global economic landscape, raising questions about the potential ripple effects across markets.

With Reuters Inputs