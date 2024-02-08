Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Government reduces windfall tax on domestic crude oil

The decision to revise the tax rates, effective from January 16, comes as part of the government's regular review process, conducted every fortnight.

Business Desk
Crude Oil
Crude Oil | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Crude tax cut: The government has decided to reduce the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil, lowering it from Rs 2,300 per tonne to Rs 1,700 per tonne. The change, implemented from Tuesday, impacts the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) levied on crude oil. The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol, and jet fuel (ATF) remains unchanged at nil.

The decision to revise the tax rates, effective from January 16, comes as part of the government's regular review process, conducted every fortnight. The windfall profit taxes were initially introduced on July 1, 2022, aligning India with other nations aiming to tax supernormal profits generated by energy companies.

Advertisement

The adjustment in tax rates reflects the government's responsiveness to fluctuations in average oil prices over the preceding two weeks, demonstrating a dynamic approach to fiscal measures in the energy sector.
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement