Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Government sets disinvestment target at Rs 50,000 crore for 2024-25

The budget receipts for 2024-25 other than borrowings and total expenditure are estimated at Rs 30.80 lakh crore and Rs 47.66 lakh crore respectively.

Business Desk
nirmala sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:pib
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The government aims to fetch Rs 50,000 crore through equity stake sales in 2024-25, as privatisation of state-run companies takes a backseat before general elections this summer.

The government slashed the stake sale target for the current fiscal year to Rs 30,000 crore from Rs 51,000 crore as its biggest divestment planned for the year was delayed, budget documents released on Thursday showed.

Advertisement

In another notable development, the government lowered the fiscal deficit target of the current financial year to 5.8 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.9 per cent of GDP. Sitharaman stressed that the government will continue on the path of fiscal consolidation and said that by financial year 2026 government will achieve a deficit target of 4.5 per cent.

The budget receipts for 2024-25 other than borrowings and total expenditure are estimated at Rs 30.80 lakh crore and Rs 47.66 lakh crore respectively. The revised estimates of the fiscal deficit is 5.8 per cent of GDP improving on the budget estimates notwithstanding moderation in the nominal growth estimates.

Advertisement

For the next fiscal, she pegged a deficit target of 5.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government will spend a record Rs 11.11 lakh crore on infrastructure creation in 2024/25, to ensure that India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

Advertisement

The allocation for capital expenditure for the financial year starting April 1 is 11.1 per cent higher than the capex for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday in her budget speech.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education16 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement