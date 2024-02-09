Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Government white paper highlights surge in stock market and FII inflows post-2014

India's stock market has undergone a remarkable journey, transitioning from FII concerns to a magnet for global investment.

Sankunni K
FII inflows trends
FII inflows trends | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Government white paper on Indian economy: The government of India on Thursday, February 8, presented a white paper in the Parliament concerning the country's economic performance in general and in particular, before and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. The white paper highlights the contrasting trends in the stock market and Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) inflows during both periods.

Turbulence before 2014

Scams and corruption: In 2013, the FICCI-EY survey reported scams deterring foreign investments, with 83 per cent of respondents attributing business losses to unethical conduct.
Unfavourable investor sentiment: India ranked among the least preferred equity markets in Asia as per Bank of America Merrill Lynch surveys, with concerns about inflation and policy indecisiveness.

Turnaround post-2014

  • FDI surge: India emerged as a global FDI powerhouse, securing the third-highest inflows in 2022, surpassing only the US and UK.
  • Robust domestic participation: Morgan Stanley reports a "dream run" of domestic flows, highlighting strong investor confidence.
  • Emerging market leader: India is consistently outperforming the MSCI EM index, demonstrating resilience and growth potential.

Key drivers of change

  • Improved governance: The white paper likely addresses measures taken to combat corruption and enhance transparency, boosting investor confidence.
  • Macroeconomic stability: Inflation concerns have eased, and trade balance has improved, contributing to market stability.
  • Structural reforms: Government initiatives aimed at improving ease of doing business, simplifying taxes, and strengthening infrastructure might be highlighted.

Looking ahead

Morgan Stanley's "standout overweight" stance: This leading brokerage affirms India's position as the most preferred emerging market, citing strong economic and earnings growth.
Upward trajectory: Recent reports from CLSA, Nomura, and Goldman Sachs echo the bullish sentiment, predicting a continued market rise.

India's stock market has undergone a remarkable journey, transitioning from FII concerns to a magnet for global investment. This transformation reflects not only improved economic fundamentals but also government efforts to create a more investor-friendly environment.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement