Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Gross tax revenues to grow by 11.1% to 38 tn in FY25: ICRA

According to ICRA, direct tax revenues are projected to grow by 12 per cent in FY25.

Business Desk
Income Tax
Net direct tax collections rise 22% in first half of current fiscal | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Govt robust tax collection: The interim budget 2024 is all set to be presented on Feb 1, since it is just a vote-on-account, no big bang announcement on the taxation front is expected.  However, the momentum of gross tax collection is likely to continue in FY25 as well. According to ICRA, the GoI’s gross tax revenues (GTR) in FY2025 are projected to be at Rs 38 trillion, 11.1 per cent more than the projected level for FY24. 

Direct Tax Collection

Advertisement

According to ICRA, direct tax revenues are projected to grow by 12 per cent in FY2025, based on expectations that benign levels of commodity prices would augur favourably on the profitability of corporates, and hence such tax collections and the continued efforts by the Government to improve compliance are likely to support personal income tax inflows in FY2025 amid widening of the tax base. 

Indirect Tax Revenues

Advertisement

Indirect tax is expected to increase by 9.9 per cent in FY2025, with GST likely to continue to outshine other tax heads like the Union Excise duty. 

“The projected growth of 12.5 per cent in GST revenues (including compensation cess) for FY2025 stems from the ongoing healthy momentum of domestic transactions, including consumption of services. Nevertheless, similar to FY2024, the growth in GST revenues from imported goods would be relatively lower, amid expectations of a tepid global growth,” ICRA said. 

Advertisement

Tax Buoyancy

After declining to 0.8 in FY2023 Prov. owing to the excise duty cut on auto fuels, the tax buoyancy is anticipated to witness a healthy rebound to 1.4 in FY2024 as against BE: 0.9 over FY2023 Prov, supported by the ongoing boost in direct tax collections as well as a shallower growth in nominal GDP vis-à-vis what was included in the Budget.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Chennai to Have Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement