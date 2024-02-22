English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Ikea to shuts down its store in Mumbai’s R City Mall

The company aims to develop the existing Ikea Navi Mumbai site into a retail destination and increase its physical presence in Pune

Business Desk
Bengaluru woman sues Ikea
Bengaluru woman sues Ikea | Image:Ikea
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ikea shuts down store: Ikea, the furniture retailer, is set to close its store in Mumbai's R City Mall by the middle of the year as part of a strategic move to consolidate operations. The decision is driven by concerns about the viability of the small-format store, citing challenges in layout, design, and location that hinder the complete Ikea experience for customers. 

Despite the closure of the R City store, Ikea remains committed to expanding its presence in Mumbai, with plans to explore new omnichannel formats and enhance its physical footprint in Pune. The larger big-format Navi Mumbai store, covering 5 lakh sq ft, remains unaffected and operational.

Advertisement

Shift in Strategy

The company aims to develop the existing Ikea Navi Mumbai site into a retail destination and increase its physical presence in Pune, emphasizing Mumbai's significance as a key market in India. Ikea currently operates three big-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, along with two small stores in Mumbai. Expansion plans include new stores in Delhi-NCR and an Ikea-anchored shopping center in Gurugram.

Advertisement

To address the impact on employees, Ikea assures affected workers at the R City store of "equal opportunities" for their next assignments in Mumbai and other markets, ensuring a seamless transition. The company expresses optimism that the affected employees may continue their journey with Ikea. This strategic decision aligns with Ikea's vision for a leaner and faster retail business, emphasizing its commitment to values and culture.

 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

10 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

21 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

27 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

36 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

6 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News16 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo