Advertisement

Ikea shuts down store: Ikea, the furniture retailer, is set to close its store in Mumbai's R City Mall by the middle of the year as part of a strategic move to consolidate operations. The decision is driven by concerns about the viability of the small-format store, citing challenges in layout, design, and location that hinder the complete Ikea experience for customers.

Despite the closure of the R City store, Ikea remains committed to expanding its presence in Mumbai, with plans to explore new omnichannel formats and enhance its physical footprint in Pune. The larger big-format Navi Mumbai store, covering 5 lakh sq ft, remains unaffected and operational.

Advertisement

Shift in Strategy

The company aims to develop the existing Ikea Navi Mumbai site into a retail destination and increase its physical presence in Pune, emphasizing Mumbai's significance as a key market in India. Ikea currently operates three big-format stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, along with two small stores in Mumbai. Expansion plans include new stores in Delhi-NCR and an Ikea-anchored shopping center in Gurugram.

Advertisement

To address the impact on employees, Ikea assures affected workers at the R City store of "equal opportunities" for their next assignments in Mumbai and other markets, ensuring a seamless transition. The company expresses optimism that the affected employees may continue their journey with Ikea. This strategic decision aligns with Ikea's vision for a leaner and faster retail business, emphasizing its commitment to values and culture.