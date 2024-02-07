Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:22 IST
G-secs inclusion in global indices likely to attract FPI worth $18-22 bn: ICRA
According to ICRA, this could result in FPI inflows of at least $18-22 billion into Indian G-secs through the fully accessible route (FAR) during Jun-Mar FY25.
FPI inflow in G-Sec: The inclusion of government bonds in global indices will attract a lot of FPI inflows in the bonds. India G-secs will be included in the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Index suite from June 2024. According to ICRA, this could result in FPI inflows of at least $18-22 billion into Indian G-secs through the fully accessible route (FAR) during Jun-Mar FY2025.
Bloomberg to include govt bonds
Moreover, Bloomberg has also launched a consultation to include India FAR bonds in their Emerging Market Indices starting September 2024; if this materialises it could lead to additional inflows.
“Such large inflows would imply an additional demand for G-secs amounting to Rs 1.4-1.8 trillion during June 2024-March 2025, even as the supply for G-secs in FY2025 is expected to dip slightly compared to the budgeted amount for FY2024,” ICRA in its pre-budget memorandum said.
According to the report, an additional source of demand amid a lower supply of G-secs would aid in comfortably financing the fiscal deficit and dampening such yields.
The anticipated softening in Government bond yields across tenures could lead to a downward shift in India’s yield curve, aided by ICRA’s expectations of a shallow rate cut cycle of 50-75 bps starting from Q2 FY2025.
This could also impart a downward bias to corporate bond yields, thereby auguring favourably for corporate borrowers.
Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:10 IST
