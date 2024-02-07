English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

G-secs inclusion in global indices likely to attract FPI worth $18-22 bn: ICRA

According to ICRA, this could result in FPI inflows of at least $18-22 billion into Indian G-secs through the fully accessible route (FAR) during Jun-Mar FY25.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

FPI inflow in G-Sec: The inclusion of government bonds in global indices will attract a lot of FPI inflows in the bonds. India G-secs will be included in the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Index suite from June 2024. According to ICRA, this could result in FPI inflows of at least $18-22 billion into Indian G-secs through the fully accessible route (FAR) during Jun-Mar FY2025. 

Bloomberg to include govt bonds

Advertisement

Moreover, Bloomberg has also launched a consultation to include India FAR bonds in their Emerging Market Indices starting September 2024; if this materialises it could lead to additional inflows. 

“Such large inflows would imply an additional demand for G-secs amounting to Rs 1.4-1.8 trillion during June 2024-March 2025, even as the supply for G-secs in FY2025 is expected to dip slightly compared to the budgeted amount for FY2024,” ICRA in its pre-budget memorandum said. 

Advertisement

According to the report, an additional source of demand amid a lower supply of G-secs would aid in comfortably financing the fiscal deficit and dampening such yields. 

The anticipated softening in Government bond yields across tenures could lead to a downward shift in India’s yield curve, aided by ICRA’s expectations of a shallow rate cut cycle of 50-75 bps starting from Q2 FY2025. 

Advertisement

This could also impart a downward bias to corporate bond yields, thereby auguring favourably for corporate borrowers.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement