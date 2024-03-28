×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

India's core sector grew at 6.7% in Feb

India’s core sector growth accelerated to a three-month high of 6.7 per cent (y-o-y) in February aided by a slightly favourable base effect

Reported by: Business Desk
Inflation and growth
Inflation and growth | Image:Inflation and growth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Core sector growth: India's core infrastructure sectors displayed promising growth, recording a surge of 6.7 per cent in February, the government release said on Thursday. This marks a significant uptick, representing the fastest pace of expansion in three months for these vital industries, which collectively contribute a substantial two-fifths to the country's industrial output.

“India’s core sector growth accelerated to a three-month high of 6.7 per cent (y-o-y) in February aided by a slightly favourable base effect. While coal, natural gas and cement sectors logged double-digit growth, contraction in fertilizers output widened sharply to 9.5 per cent. With the uptick seen in the core sector, we expect the IIP growth to improve to around 5.5 per cent in February (from 3.8 per cent in the previous month),” Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist of CareEdge said. 

Advertisement

The positive momentum extends from January, when the growth rate for these key infrastructure sectors was revised upwards to 4.1 per cent, indicating a strengthening trajectory. Comparatively, February 2023 saw a growth rate of 7.4 per cent, underlining the sector's resilience and capacity for recovery.

“Core sector output picked up and came in at 6.7 per cent yoy in February 2024. This is higher than Ind-Ra’s expectations of 5 per cent. Barring fertilizers, the output of all the infrastructure industries witnessed a positive yoy growth in February 2024. Overall, the core sector output growth for 11MFY24 stands at 7.7 per cent,” Sunil Kumar Sinha (Senior Director & Principal Economist) & Paras Jasrai, Senior Analyst at India Ratings and Research said. 

Advertisement

 According to Sinha, healthy yoy growth in coal, natural gas, cement, steel and crude oil propelled the core sector to a three-month high in February 2024. Coal, natural gas and crude oil grew 11.6 per cent (four-month high), 11.3 per cent (two-year high) and 7.9 per cent (record-high partly due to base effect) respectively. The robust yoy growth of steel and cement at 10.2 per cent yoy and 8.4 per cent yoy respectively indicates sustained traction in construction activity supported by the government capex. 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

2 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

2 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

3 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

9 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

10 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

11 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

11 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

15 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

16 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

18 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

19 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

20 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

24 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

29 minutes ago
UN

Russia UNSC Veto

30 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin on IPL

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo