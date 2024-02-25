English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:55 IST

Inflation was being overstated considering the lower consumption on food: NITI Aayog CEO

This means, the contribution of food to CPI inflation will be lower and probably was lower in earlier years also.

Business Desk
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines.
From Tuesday onwards, some markets in Delhi will be cleaned by GPS-enabled suction machines. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Consumption impacting GDP and Inflation: With the findings of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey released on Saturday, there will be implications for the consumer price index (CPI), as it will need to be rebalanced to represent the current consumption patterns, BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of the NITI Aayog said on Sunday. 

“This means, the contribution of food to CPI inflation will be lower and probably was lower in earlier years also. This means inflation was being overstated and is probably less as food has been the major contributor to inflation,” Subrahmanyan added.  The divergence in WPI and CPI has been phenomenal in the past few months. 

Advertisement

As per the findings of the survey, the consumption of cereals and food as a share of total consumption has gone down both in rural and urban India. The cereal consumption as a share of total consumption has gone down from 22 per cent in 1999-2000 to 10.7 per cent in 2011-2012, to less than 5 per cent in rural India, and cereal consumption as a share has gone down from 12 per cent in 1999-2000 to 6 per cent in 2011-2012, to less than 4 per cent now in rural India.  This simply means that consumption patterns have changed in the last 11 years as shown by the survey. 

According to Subrahmanyam, the latest survey findings will also have an impact on GDP calculations. “This will have implications on GDP and deflators as well," he added. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo