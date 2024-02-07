Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Budget 2024: Focus on fiscal consolidation to continue in FY25

CareEdge projected a nominal GDP growth of 10.7 per cent in FY25, coupled with a tax buoyancy of 1.2.

Business Desk
October sees 45% fiscal deficit
October sees 45% fiscal deficit | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Focus on fiscal prudence: The government's focus on fiscal consolidation is not hidden anymore.  Following the fiscal glide path, the target of the government is to reach 4.5 per cent by FY26. However, CareEdge in its pre-budget survey projected the fiscal deficit target for FY25 at 5.3 per cent of GDP. 

“Adhering to its glide path to attain a fiscal deficit of 4.5 per cent by FY26, the projected fiscal deficit for FY25 is set at 5.3 per cent of the GDP. We anticipate a nominal GDP growth of 10.7 per cent in FY25, coupled with a tax buoyancy of 1.2,” the CareEdge report added. 

Advertisement

The survey also said that in FY25, total expenditure is expected to rise by 6 per cent, primarily fuelled by a 10 per cent increase in capital expenditure, complemented by a more modest 5 per cent growth in revenue expenditure. 

Borrowing

Advertisement

In FY24, the central government announced gross market borrowing amounting to Rs 15.4 trillion, with a net borrowing of Rs 11.8 trillion. Maintaining its share at ~86 per cent of the fiscal deficit even in FY25, gross borrowing in the range of Rs 15-15.25 trillion is anticipated. 

According to RBI's data on outstanding Government Securities (G-secs), redemptions worth Rs 3.68 trillion are expected in FY25, with 52.7 per cent scheduled in the second half of the fiscal year. Consequently, a net borrowing of approximately Rs 11.3-11.6 trillion is expected in FY25. 

Advertisement

“Consistent with previous practices, government borrowing is likely to be frontloaded in the first half, allowing states/corporates room to borrow in the latter half of the fiscal year. Overall, a lower supply of G-secs in FY25, combined with increased demand resulting from passive inflows following India's inclusion in global bond indices, is expected to ease G-sec yields in the next fiscal,” CareEdge stated in its pre-budget survey. 

According to CareEdge, a lower G-sec yield is likely to transmit to corporate issuances as well. Additionally, an anticipation of the RBI initiating policy rate cuts after the first quarter of the next fiscal year may further exert downward pressure on borrowing costs.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

27 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

33 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

35 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Advance Mobility raises $2 million led by Finvolve

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Stage Set For Republic India Women's Summit: Thriving In A Digital Era

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info18 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement