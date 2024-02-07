English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Interim Budget 2024: The Case For Fiscal Consolidation

The fiscal prudence of the government is visible in stunning fiscal deficit numbers budgeted for 2024-2025.

Rajat Mishra
Budget 2024 LIVE Political Reactions
Budget 2024 LIVE Political Reactions | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Case for Fiscal Consolidation: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stood up on Feb 1 2024, to unveil her laser-sharp focus on the fiscal consolidation of the Indian economy.  The fiscal prudence of the government is visible in stunning fiscal deficit numbers budgeted for 2024-2025.  Sitharaman said that the revised fiscal deficit target for FY24 stood at 5.8 per cent, against the 5.9 per cent fiscal deficit seen in the budget of 2023.  The most stunning is the fiscal deficit target for FY25,  which is seen by the government at 5.1 per cent of GDP, which is a steep 70 bps reduction from FY24 to FY25. 

“FY25 fiscal deficit target at Rs 16.9 trillion, 3 per cent lower than FY24 and equivalent to 5.1 per cent of GDP. Centre targets fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent by FY26,” credit rating agency CareEdge said in their post-budget report said.  

Advertisement

According to economists, the reduction in the target for fiscal 2025 is attributable to lower revenue spending and robust revenue collections amid moderation in capex growth. “The proposed reduction of fiscal deficit, therefore, hinges on reduced revenue expenditure thrust and marginally better tax collections,” a post-budget report by Crisil Market Intelligence said. 

Fiscal consolidation in the post-COVID phase has relied upon improving revenue collection and moderating revenue expenditure (both as per cent of GDP). “This has resulted in a gradual decline in revenue deficit – with FY25 BE of 2.0 per cent being better than the pre-COVID trend. This raises the likelihood of the government achieving the indicated fiscal deficit target of under 4.5 per cent of GDP in FY26,” Yuvika Singhal, Economist, QuantEco said in its post-budget report. 

Advertisement

The case for fiscal consolidation 

According to Crisil, the government debt, which had ballooned during the pandemic, remains high. “It shot up from 76.5 per cent in fiscal 2020 to 90.7 per cent in fiscal 2021 and currently stands at 84.95 per cent, as opposed to the 60 per cent limit under the FRBM Act,” Crisil said in its post-budget report. 

Advertisement

The report highlighted that India has one of the highest levels of debt among similarly rated sovereigns. Indonesia and Mexico, both of which are also rated BBB by S&P Global, have a much lower debt-to-GDP ratio of 39.79 per cent and 45.49 per cent, respectively

Another factor that made the case for fiscal consolidation is greeted scrutiny of fiscal parameters by global financial markets. India’s increased integration with the global financial markets will subject it to sharper fiscal scrutiny and hence fiscal consolidation is desirable. 

Advertisement

“Some of its sovereign bonds will be included in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) starting June 2024 and likely in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Index later this year,” the post-budget report by Crisil stated. 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Nirmala SitharamanBudget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement