English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

ISMA supports govt’s decision to levy 50% export duty on molasses

According to the report, every year around 15-16 lakh tons of molasses is exported, which accounts for almost 10 per cent of the total quantity of molasses.

Business Desk
Molasses
Molasses | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Export duty on Molasses: India Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) welcomes the government’s order to levy 50 per cent export duty on Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar, a press release stated on Tuesday. 

According to the report, every year around 15-16 lakh tons of molasses is exported, which accounts for almost 10 per cent of the total quantity of molasses produced. In ethanol terms, this molasses is worth around 38 crores of liter of ethanol.

Advertisement

 In the current scenario, where the government of India has decided to restrict sugarcane juice/syrup for the production of ethanol, and the government is encouraging sugar mills to use maximum C Heavy molasses for the production of ethanol, with molasses being the main feedstock for the production of ethanol, its availability in India will play an important role in contributing towards the Ethanol Blending Program.

“We had requested the government to completely stop the export of molasses with immediate effect as that will add to the country’s ethanol production, thereby reducing dependence on other feedstocks to some extent. In light of this, the move to levy 50 per cent export duty on molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar is very welcome,” M Prabhakar Rao, President ISMA said. 

Advertisement

 Rao also requested the government to consider an increase in the procurement price of ethanol made from Sugarcane syrup/juice, B-heavy molasses, and C-heavy molasses feedstocks by at least Rs 10 per litre for ESY 2023-24. In a recent letter to the government, ISMA shared its concern about the current pricing structure that does not adequately reflect the production costs and the significant investments made by the sugar industry to enhance ethanol production from diverse sources. President Rao re-iterated the sugar industry’s and ISMA’s alignment with the government’s Ethanol Blending Program and reassured the industry’s commitment to the same.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement