Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

Overall mineral production increased by 6.8% in Nov 2023: Govt

The cumulative growth for the period April- November 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 9.1  per cent.

Business Desk
Minerals collection
Minerals collection | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mineral production: The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying stood at 131.1 in November 2023, 6.8  per cent higher as compared to the level in November 2022, the government release stated on Wednesday. 

As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- November 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 9.1  per cent.

Advertisement

The production level of Coal stood at 845 lakh tonnes, Lignite at 33 lakh tonne, and Natural gas (utilized) at 2991 million cu. M. Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2174 thousand tonnes, Chromite 135 thousand tonnes, Copper 9 thousand tonnes, Gold 85 kg, Iron ore 250 lakh tonne, Lead 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 287 thousand tonnes, Zinc 136 thousand tonnes, Limestone 352 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 101 thousand tonnes, and Magnesite 98 thousand tonnes.

The minerals that have shown positive growth in November 2023 in comparison to Nov 2022 include Magnesite, Coal, Iron Ore, Natural gas, Limestone, Manganese Ore, Lignite and Zinc Conc. However, important minerals showing negative growth include Petroleum(crude), Bauxite, Lead Conc, Copper Conc, Gold, Chromite, Phosphorite, and Diamond.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement