Advertisement

Mineral production: The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying stood at 131.1 in November 2023, 6.8 per cent higher as compared to the level in November 2022, the government release stated on Wednesday.

As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- November 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year is 9.1 per cent.

Advertisement

The production level of Coal stood at 845 lakh tonnes, Lignite at 33 lakh tonne, and Natural gas (utilized) at 2991 million cu. M. Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2174 thousand tonnes, Chromite 135 thousand tonnes, Copper 9 thousand tonnes, Gold 85 kg, Iron ore 250 lakh tonne, Lead 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 287 thousand tonnes, Zinc 136 thousand tonnes, Limestone 352 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 101 thousand tonnes, and Magnesite 98 thousand tonnes.

The minerals that have shown positive growth in November 2023 in comparison to Nov 2022 include Magnesite, Coal, Iron Ore, Natural gas, Limestone, Manganese Ore, Lignite and Zinc Conc. However, important minerals showing negative growth include Petroleum(crude), Bauxite, Lead Conc, Copper Conc, Gold, Chromite, Phosphorite, and Diamond.