Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Passenger vehicle domestic sales grew by 7.4% in first 9 months of FY24

Electric four-wheeler (E4Ws) sales have grown significantly in the past few years.

Business Desk
4.1 million passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market in 2023, recording a 8.2% rise from 3.79 million units in 2022.
4.1 million passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market in 2023, recording a 8.2% rise from 3.79 million units in 2022. | Image:Hyundai
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Demand for utility services: The passenger vehicle (PV) industry's domestic sales grew by 7.4 per cent YoY in the first nine months of FY24, in terms of domestic sales, the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) industry constitutes 18 per cent of the country’s total automobile industry, credit rating agency CareEdge said in its report. 

The segment’s growth trajectory continued for two consecutive fiscal years with improved vehicle availability and an influx of new & refreshed models from various OEMs. This uplift was further supported by enhanced supplies and an increasing variety in the product portfolio, diversifying consumer demand.

Advertisement

“The passenger vehicles (PV) industry is likely to record a volume growth of around 8-10 per cent in FY24 as the pent-up demand levels off amid hike in vehicle prices this growth is anticipated to moderate in FY25 owing to tapering down of pent up demand while supported by healthy order book, improvement in the supply chain, new model launches and increasing demand in the Utility Vehicles (UVs) segment,” said Tanvi Shah, Director of CareEdge Research said. 

According to the report, the demand for premium variants is expected to remain healthy, led by increasing demand for the luxury & premium models, while the demand for entry-level variants is expected to remain muted due to high-interest rates and an inflationary environment.

Advertisement

Electric four-wheeler (E4Ws) sales have grown significantly in the past few years. 

The E4W segment contributes approximately around 6 per cent of the total EV market sales. Major OEMs have planned to introduce more EV models in the future, suitable for the Indian market which could boost their adoption and increase competition in the market.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranbir, Alia, Vicky To Work Solely On Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Toddler Seen Playing With A King Cobra

    Info12 minutes ago

  3. Delhi's Pragati Maidan Sees Design flaws, Cracks, Needs Total Overhaul

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement