English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

PM Awas Yojana-Gramin’s target  increased by 2 cr houses for next 5 years

According to Crisil, the announcement to bring two crore additional houses under the ambit of PMAY-G over the next five years is a positive.

Business Desk
PMAY-G
PMAY-G | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PMAY-G Target: The target of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) has been increased by two crore houses for the next five years, a ~68 per cent addition to the current target of about three crore houses, Crisil’s post-budget report stated. “A new housing scheme will be launched for eligible middle-class households to buy or build their own houses Allocations to PMAY,” the Crisil said in its post-budget report. 

Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

Advertisement

PMAY was introduced in 2015 to provide affordable housing for all by the end of 2022. Owing to the delay in completion, the timeline was revised to fiscals 2024 and 2025 for PMAY-G and PMAY-Urban (U), respectively. 

According to Crisil, the announcement to bring two crore additional houses under the ambit of PMAY-G over the next five years is a positive. 

Advertisement

For one, it will reduce the housing shortage in rural areas. The incremental target will support cement and building construction segments, too, as it will lead to incremental cement demand of at least 15 MTPA. 

“It will also support other allied building and construction activities. Execution under the scheme has been encouraging so far,” the report said.  

Advertisement

Of the targeted 2.95 crore houses, 2.55 crore have been completed as of January 2024, with as much as 70 per cent of these having women as either sole or joint owners.

While PMAY focussed on affordable housing, thereby catering to the low-income group, the announcement of a new housing scheme for eligible middle-class households who live in rented houses, slums, chawls and other unauthorised colonies would benefit that section of the population 

The government’s continued focus on housing is expected to provide an impetus to the real estate sector as well as its stakeholders, such as developers, engineering, procurement and construction contractors, and allied industries such as steel, cement, etc 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement