Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Populist measures would have jeopardised India’s macro-economic stability: NK Singh 

The central government chose to take the path of fiscal consolidation rather than populist measures

Business Desk
Populist measures would have jeopardised India’s macro-economic stability
Populist measures would have jeopardised India’s macro-economic stability | Image:@NKSingh_MP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Budget 2024: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024 speech concluded, economist NK Singh told Republic Business that India's budget is embedded in confidence and trust as it didn't allow ensuing elections to lead to populist measures. 

"Populist measures would have jeopardised India’s macro-economic stability, and could have led to growth trends being diminished in the long run," said Nand Kishore Singh, Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. 

Advertisement

The government chose to instead take the path of fiscal consolidation, he said. 

"In fact, the budget has over-performed in terms of commitments, while making a daunting promise of delivering 0.7 fiscal consolidation," the ex-IAS officer said, while further stating that the “continued trust of investors, rating agency’s augers well for India’s long term growth story.”

Advertisement

Highlighting notable achievements of the country, he said, “India is the only nation to have recorded over 7 per cent growth rate four consecutive times, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects 7 per cent growth in the coming fiscal year.”

On the agriculture front, he said, "Harnessing the agriculture in a creative way through new policy designed to benefit farmers, and new reforms for the use of fertilisers are good from the view point of the environment. 

Advertisement

On the issued of climate change, Singh said “The boost given to rooftop solar show India’s commitment to renewable forms of energy, and reducing the energy intensity of economic activity.”

On the controversy regarding recommendations given by the 14 Finance Commission, he said,"The commission had given an award of 42 per cent to states. An award the next commission respected, and the central government accepted the 41 per cent award with 1 per cent being calibrated, as one of the states become a union territory."

Advertisement

"The controversy today really lies in whether cess and surcharge should be part of the divisible pool or not, an aspect that  concerns the constitution, and not the financial commission,"he added. 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement