Advertisement

Retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), eased to three-month low of 5.10 per cent in January from 5.69 per cent in December, data released by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.

The decline in retail inflation came on the back of softness in food prices which comprises half of the CPI basket as food inflation eased to 8.3 per cent in January from 9.53 per cent last month.

Advertisement

January retail inflation numbers were largely in line with Reuters estimate of 5.09 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India monitors retail inflation trend to set interest rate. Earlier this month, the RBI maintained its repo rate at 6.50 per cent at its sixth consecutive meeting on February 8, underscoring "large and repetitive food price shocks".

