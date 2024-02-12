Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:14 IST
Retail inflation eases to three-month low of 5.10% in January
The decline in retail inflation came on the back of softness in food prices which comprises half of the CPI basket as food inflation eased to 8.3 in January.
- Economy
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), eased to three-month low of 5.10 per cent in January from 5.69 per cent in December, data released by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) showed.
The decline in retail inflation came on the back of softness in food prices which comprises half of the CPI basket as food inflation eased to 8.3 per cent in January from 9.53 per cent last month.
Advertisement
January retail inflation numbers were largely in line with Reuters estimate of 5.09 per cent.
Reserve Bank of India monitors retail inflation trend to set interest rate. Earlier this month, the RBI maintained its repo rate at 6.50 per cent at its sixth consecutive meeting on February 8, underscoring "large and repetitive food price shocks".
Advertisement
Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Know how Gmail will reduce spam emailsWeb Stories14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.