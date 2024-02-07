Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Securitisation market to hit a record high in FY24: CareEdge

The RBI has recently adjusted its GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent for the entire year.

Business Desk
Gulf Markets Retreat
Gulf Markets Retreat | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

At record highs: The securitisation market is progressing steadily towards a record high in FY24, with total volumes reaching Rs 1,44,000 crore for the first nine months, a report by CareEdge said. The initial half of FY24 reported volumes of approximately Rs 1.01 lakh crore, predominantly driven by a stellar first quarter.

“The third quarter (Q3FY24) registered a combined volume (encompassing both pass-through certificate (PTC) issuances and direct assignment (DA) transactions) of around Rs 43,000 crore,” the report stated. 

Advertisement

According to the report, the stagnant volumes in third FY24 may be linked to a mismatch in the pricing expectations of investors and originators, influenced by tighter liquidity conditions and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) concerns about the rapid expansion in unsecured lending. 

Way Ahead

Advertisement

Traditionally, the final quarter of the fiscal year records the highest volumes, and current trends suggest that this pattern is likely to continue. The market volume in each of the three quarters has been similar if we exclude the DA volume of the HDFC entities for Q1 of FY24.  Despite stagnant volumes in the second and third quarters of FY24, the cumulative volume for the first nine months of FY24 demonstrates an approximate 27 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. 

The RBI has recently adjusted its GDP growth forecast to 7  per cent for the entire year, based on economic expansions of 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent in the first quarter of FY24 and Q2 of FY24, respectively. 

Advertisement

The report also added that the robust economic growth is anticipated to stimulate credit growth, potentially leading to a strong year-end performance for the securitisation market. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement