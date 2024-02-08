Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Sugar production declined to 111.80 lakh tonnes in 2023: ISMA

ISMA in its prelim projections for the 2023-24 sugar season (SS), estimated sugar production at approximately 337 lakh tonnes.

Business Desk
Sugar
Sugar | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sugar production in India: Sugar production in India has declined to 111.80 lakh tonnes in  2023,  compared to 121.20 lakh tonnes produced in the same period last year, the latest number by the Indian Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) showed on Thursday. However, the number of operating factories rose from 509 in 2022 to 512 in 2023. 

ISMA note mentioned that this year sugar factories in Maharashtra and Karnataka started around 10 – 15 days later as compared to last year and the initial pace of harvest was slow until mid–November 2023.  Throwing light on the crushing season, ISMA added that the crushing season is in full swing across the country. 

Advertisement

States sweet bond with sugar 

In Uttar Pradesh, sugar production jumped from 30.87 lakh tonnes in 2022 to 34.35 tonnes in 2023, and the number of factories also went up from 117 to 120 in 2023. Uttar Pradesh is the only state where the production of sugar has gone up. Barring UP, almost in every state sugar production has gone down.  Maharashtra registered a sugar production of 38.20 lakh tons in 2023, against 46.78 lakh tons in 2022. The number of factories also witnessed a decline from 196 to 195 in 2023. Karnataka was no different, sugar production witnessed a decline to 24.02 lakh tonnes, as compared to 26.70 lakh core in 2022.  In Karnataka, the number of factories remained constant at 73. 

Advertisement

Similarly, Gujarat's sugar production remained fairly stable at 3.70 lakh tonnes with 16 functional sugar factories in 2023. In Tamil Nadu, sugar production went down from 2.62 lakh tons in 2022 to 2.23 lakh tonnes in 2023. 

Declining sugar production 

Advertisement

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) in its preliminary projections for the 2023-24 sugar season (SS), forecasts sugar production at approximately 337 lakh tonnes, a decline of around 8 per cent from the estimated 366 lakh tonnes for 2022-23. This gross sugar production for 2023-24 SS without considering diversion towards ethanol shall be sufficient for domestic consumption, ISMA stated. 

As per ISMA, based on the satellite images procured in the latter part of June 2023, the total acreage under sugarcane in the country is estimated to be around 57 lakh hectares in the 2023-24 sugar season.

Advertisement

Published January 4th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement