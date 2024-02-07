English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 07:56 IST

What were the key focus areas in Budget 2023?

According to Sitharaman, investment in capital expenditure has a large multiplier effect on growth and also leads to crowding in of private investment.

Business Desk
Union Budget vs Interim Budget
Union Budget vs Interim Budget | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Budget highlights 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Feb 1. All sectors are expecting sops and a raft of relaxations on various fronts. But as FM already clarified that this time the budget would just be a ‘Vote-on-Account’ which simply means that no big bang announcements are expected from the budget. In the last budget, some big announcements pushed the paddle on India’s growth story.

Massive Capex Push
The government in Budget 2023 tried to push the levers of growth by allocating Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which is 33 per cent higher than the budget estimate of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for 2022-2023.

Advertisement

According to Sitharaman, investment in capital expenditure has a large multiplier effect on growth, and also leads to crowding in of private investment. 

Pushing Eneterprenurial Spirit

Advertisement

In the budget of 2023, the government proposed various measures to give a push to entrepreneurship.  The announcements included tax incentives for start-ups and increased access to financing. 

Healthcare

Advertisement

Going by the demand of experts to improve allocation to healthcare as a share of GDP, the government allocated Rs 64,180 crores for healthcare, with a focus on increasing the availability of affordable healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas.

Digitization Drive

Advertisement

To boost the digital ecosystem in the nation the government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for promoting digitization. The government has proposed to set up a new institution to provide digital infrastructure and services, and to increase the use of digital payments by providing incentives to merchants.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education18 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement