Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

NITI Aayog CEO unveils economic transformation plan for Mumbai, Surat & Varanasi

This vision is part of a comprehensive initiative, with plans to extend economic blueprints to 20-25 additional cities recognised as crucial economic centres.

Business Desk
NITI Aayog
NITI Aayog | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Economic transformation of cities: The CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subramaniam, on saturday revealed a plan for the economic transformation of key cities, including Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.

The overarching objective is nothing short of positioning India as a developed economy with a $3 trillion GDP by 2047. This vision is part of a comprehensive initiative, with plans to extend economic blueprints to 20-25 additional cities recognised as crucial economic centres.

Highlighting the commission's proactive stance, Subramaniam emphasised the tailored plans already in place for major economic hubs. The drive for economic excellence echoes discussions from the past year, where officials engaged in talks to boost the GDP of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to an impressive $300 billion by 2030.

In a bid to incorporate diverse perspectives, NITI Aayog actively sought the opinions of the country's youth on December 11, receiving 10 lakh detailed suggestions. Employing artificial intelligence (AI), these insights are being processed, showcasing a tech-forward approach to harnessing collective intelligence from universities and educational institutions.
 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories22 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections24 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement