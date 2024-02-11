Economic transformation of cities: The CEO of NITI Aayog, BVR Subramaniam, on saturday revealed a plan for the economic transformation of key cities, including Mumbai, Surat, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.



The overarching objective is nothing short of positioning India as a developed economy with a $3 trillion GDP by 2047. This vision is part of a comprehensive initiative, with plans to extend economic blueprints to 20-25 additional cities recognised as crucial economic centres.



Highlighting the commission's proactive stance, Subramaniam emphasised the tailored plans already in place for major economic hubs. The drive for economic excellence echoes discussions from the past year, where officials engaged in talks to boost the GDP of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to an impressive $300 billion by 2030.



In a bid to incorporate diverse perspectives, NITI Aayog actively sought the opinions of the country's youth on December 11, receiving 10 lakh detailed suggestions. Employing artificial intelligence (AI), these insights are being processed, showcasing a tech-forward approach to harnessing collective intelligence from universities and educational institutions.

