×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Philippines downgrades growth forecasts over inflation, global slowdown

The Philippines now expects its economy to grow between 6.0% and 7.0% in 2024, with the target range for next year narrowed to 6.5-7.5%.

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Philippines growth adjustment: The Philippines has adjusted its economic targets for 2024, reflecting a more cautious outlook amidst factors such as high inflation and global economic slowdown. Economic Planning Minister Arsenio Balisacan announced on Thursday that the country now anticipates a growth range of 6.0 per cent to 7.0 per cent for this year, down from the previous projection of 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Similarly, the growth forecast for 2025 has been narrowed to 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent from the earlier 6.5 per cent to 8.0 per cent.

Advertisement

Economic adjustment factors

Balisacan cited various factors influencing these adjustments, including last year's below-target economic expansion of 5.6 per cent, fluctuations in oil prices, and expected trends in inflation and foreign exchange rates. He also highlighted potential challenges such as elevated food prices, potential wage hikes, and disruptions in supply chains due to geopolitical and trade tensions globally.

Despite these concerns, Balisacan expressed optimism about the country's growth momentum. However, to ensure flexibility in funding its infrastructure projects, the government has decided to raise the budget deficit ceilings for the years 2024 to 2028. Balisacan stressed the importance of continued borrowing to support growth, particularly in financing infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, which are crucial for enhancing productivity and economic potential.

Advertisement

Forex and inflation

Additionally, the government has adjusted foreign exchange assumptions for this year, narrowing the range to 55 to 57 pesos against the dollar. For the years 2025 to 2028, the range remains at 55 to 58 pesos against the greenback. Inflation targets have been maintained at 2 per cent to 4 per cent until 2028.

Looking ahead, the government plans to propose a 7.5 per cent increase in the national budget for 2025, aiming for it to reach 6.2 trillion pesos ($109.91 billion), up from this year's 5.77 trillion pesos.

Advertisement

 

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q4

a minute ago
Taapsee Pannu Wedding News

Taapsee Pannu's Interview

2 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Bob Iger under pressure

8 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

9 minutes ago
Donald Trump

Trump Money Case

10 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation to nab the perpetrators.

Belagavi Murder

10 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

13 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee record low

15 minutes ago
Blessy's file photo

Blessy Clarifies Rumours

18 minutes ago
The Matrix

Matrix 5 In The Works

18 minutes ago
NID DAT prelims result out

NID DAT Prelims Result

21 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS

24 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

27 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

28 minutes ago
Mahindra latest addition to its SUV's

UV 3XO becomes Mahindra l

28 minutes ago
Curse of 27

What Is the Curse Of 27?

38 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM's Rally in Bihar

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News14 hours ago

  4. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo