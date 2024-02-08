English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Govt announces mandatory quality norms for electricals

Initial violations of the BIS Act could lead to imprisonment for up to two years or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Tackling substandard products: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has introduced the Electrical Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2023, setting mandatory quality standards for electrical fixtures like switch-socket-outlets and cable trunking. This initiative aims to limit the influx of sub-standard products into the country and stimulate domestic manufacturing.

Effective six months from its recent issuance on January 1, the order mandates that products must feature the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for production, sale, trade, import, and stocking. However, items manufactured domestically for export purposes are exempt from this mandate. Recognising the diverse needs of the MSME sector, DPIIT has offered extensions for compliance; small industries have an additional nine months, while micro-enterprises have a grace period of 12 months.

The enforcement carries substantial penalties for non-compliance. Initial violations of the BIS Act could lead to imprisonment for up to two years or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh. Subsequent offences may escalate fines to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh or tenfold the product value.

DPIIT, in collaboration with BIS and other stakeholders, continues to identify products for quality control measures. These efforts align with broader initiatives to cultivate a culture of quality consciousness among manufacturers and consumers. The development of testing laboratories and product guidelines further complements this objective.

Historically, similar quality control orders have targeted various products, including smart meters, welding equipment, cookware, fire safety devices, ceiling fans, and gas stoves, underscoring the government's commitment to elevating national standards and consumer safety.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 5th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

