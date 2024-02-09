Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Rupee's journey from rollercoaster ride in 2013 to remarkable stability in 2023

The government released a white paper in Parliament on the country's economy before 2013 and after PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Sankunni K
Rupee stability post-2014
Rupee stability post-2014 | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Rupee performance: The government of India on Thursday, February 8, 2024, released a white paper in Parliament on the country's economy before 2013 and after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Analysing three dated reports from the white paper, it becomes evident how the Rupee's fortunes have evolved over the years.

Turbulent times

The year 2013 saw the Indian Rupee grappling with severe challenges, as reported by IANS on December 23, 2013. The currency experienced a sharp decline, hitting a record low of 68.85 against the US Dollar. Its value plummeted, losing 27 per cent between June and August due to factors like:

  • Speculation over US stimulus tapering (withdrawal of quantitative easing)
  • Weak domestic macroeconomic fundamentals: Slow growth, high inflation, and widening deficits
  • Foreign investor pullouts from Indian equities

Shift towards stability

Contrastingly, a report by the Wall Street Journal on November 28, 2023, highlighted a remarkable turnaround in India's economic landscape post-2014. The Indian economy witnessed substantial growth, buoyed by robust reforms and a surge in foreign investments. The Rupee's stability emerged as a hallmark of India's economic success story, with minimal depreciation against the US Dollar. Factors such as solid central bank management, a thriving economy, and investor-friendly reforms played pivotal roles in bolstering the Rupee's resilience.

Advertisement

In 2023, it lost less than 1 per cent of its value against the Dollar, compared to depreciations in other major currencies.

Key factors contributing to this stability include

  • Prudent management by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Building robust foreign exchange reserves and intervening strategically in the market.
  • India's economic growth: On track to exceed $4 trillion GDP, attracting foreign investment.
  • Government reforms: Improving ease of doing business, simplifying taxes, and strengthening bankruptcy laws.

Recent trends and future outlook

While the Rupee has been relatively stable, some challenges remain:

  • Persistent demand for Dollars from importers
  • Geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices lead to foreign outflow.

Despite these hurdles, the outlook for the Rupee appears positive, with potential for appreciation in 2024 due to:

  • Inflows expected from India's inclusion in the JP Morgan bond index
  • Anticipated rate cuts by the RBI following the US Federal Reserve
  • Optimistic forecast for an uptick in economic activity
Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement