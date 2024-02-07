English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Sri Lanka gradually lifting limits on rupee conversion for outward remittances

In December 2023, the Srilankan government extended the restriction on outward remittances by another six months.

Sri Lanka flag
Sri Lanka flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Sri Lanka relaxation: A day after the president of Sri Lanka said that Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the nation has achieved economic recovery as the people of the country backed a difficult programme.  Now, Sri Lanka has approved gradually lifting some limits on converting rupees to foreign exchange for outward remittances and the new directions will be presented to parliament for approval, cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardane said on Tuesday. 

In December 2023, the Srilankan government extended the restriction on outward remittances by another six months. 

The island nation's central bank had suspended permission to remit funds for overseas investments by Sri Lankan residents from mid-2020 except under certain conditions.

"Sri Lanka's reserves have gradually improved and limits will be increased under the guidance of the central bank," Gunawardane told reporters during the weekly cabinet briefing.

The country of 22 million people is slowly recovering from its worst financial crisis in decades, which sent the economy into freefall with soaring inflation, currency depreciation and low foreign reserves.

Sri Lanka's official reserves stood at $4.4 billion at the end of 2023, an increase of 22 per cent according to the central bank. About $1.5 billion of the reserves is a Chinese yuan-denominated swap.

With Reuters inputs

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

