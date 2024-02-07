English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Union Budget vs Interim Budget: Key differences and implications for 2024

While Union Budget spans the entire fiscal year, detailing income sources and expenses, Interim Budget is a concise overview with a focus on a limited period.

Sankunni K
Union Budget vs Interim Budget
Union Budget vs Interim Budget | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Union Budget vs Interim Budget: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to announce the interim budget on February 1, it's crucial to grasp the distinctions between the Union Budget and the Interim Budget, particularly in an election year.

Union Budget

The Union Budget, presented annually by the Central Government in Parliament, undergoes comprehensive discussions in the Lok Sabha. It encompasses two primary components – detailing the income and expenses of the previous year and outlining the government's plan for fund allocation and utilisation for national development. This budget spans the entire fiscal year and provides a detailed breakdown of income and expenses, including spending on various social welfare measures funded through taxes.

Interim Budget

On the other hand, the Interim Budget surfaces just before general elections, typically lasting for a brief period of 2 to 4 months within the fiscal year. Unlike the Union Budget, discussions on the Interim Budget involve the passing of a vote on account without detailed deliberation in the Lok Sabha. This budget offers a summary of the income and expenses from the preceding year, with a focus on the upcoming months until the charge is assumed by the next government. Notably, the Interim Budget lacks detailed information on income sources, especially through tax collection.

Key differences between Union Budget and Interim Budget

The primary distinction lies in the duration and depth of coverage. While the Union Budget spans the entire fiscal year, detailing income sources and extensive expenses, the Interim Budget is a concise overview with a focus on a limited period. Additionally, the Union Budget involves thorough discussions and approval in Lok Sabha, whereas the Interim Budget's passage is through a vote on account without in-depth deliberations.

What is vote-on-account?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman labels the upcoming budget as a "vote-on-account" rather than an Interim Budget. A vote-on-account primarily focusses on essential expenditures for a short period – salaries, ongoing projects, and governmental expenses. It serves as an advance grant, allowing the outgoing government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for two to four months until the new government presents a comprehensive Budget.

Influence of election Code of Conduct

Considering the Election Commission's code of conduct, major tax and economy-related policies are restrained during an election year's Interim Budget. Taxpayers are likely to witness substantial announcements only after the new government takes charge in July.

Looking ahead to 2024

As the Finance Minister prepares for her sixth Budget presentation, the distinction between Union and Interim Budgets becomes crucial. The upcoming presentation is expected to be a vote-on-account, setting the stage for a full-fledged Budget in July 2024 after the general elections.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education18 minutes ago

  2. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Aamir Khan Auditioned For THIS Role In Laapataa Ladies

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement