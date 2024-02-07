Advertisement

Ram Mandir inauguration: The inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has become a catalyst for unlocking unprecedented economic opportunities, affirms the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The organisation, actively engaged in identifying these opportunities, is set to release a White Paper on the business potential emanating from Ram Mandir in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's economic vision.

CAIT aims to create diverse opportunities for trade, economic growth, and substantial employment, aligning with the visionary concepts of "vocal for local" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat." According to CAIT President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, the organisation is conducting research on trade opportunities arising from Ram Mandir, with the findings expected to be released soon. Earlier, CAIT claimed that business transactions of Rs 1.5 lakh crore occurred due to Ram Mandir.

Advertisement

The upcoming White Paper will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic vision related to the "sanatan economy" evolving post the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The paper will propose ideas with the potential to significantly enhance India's retail trade and the scope of manufacturing activities for MSMEs.

Bhartia and Khandelwal identified eight key sectors offering substantial business advantages for various stakeholders. These sectors include Tourism and Hospitality, Retail Trade and Handicrafts, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Small Manufacturing Units, Technology and Digital Services, Cultural and Educational Initiatives, Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries, and Renewable Energy.

Advertisement

The impact of Ram Mandir, as per their research findings, extends beyond religious and cultural dimensions. It presents diverse economic opportunities that can contribute to comprehensive development not only in Ayodhya and its surroundings but also in other areas of religious and cultural significance across the country. The newfound growth in trade and industry is expected to spur innovative ideas, shaping the economic landscape of the near future.

Bhartia and Khandelwal emphasised that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has had a profound impact on India, resonating deeply with cultural and religious sentiments. This monumental event has fostered a sense of finding new business opportunities among the trading community, contributing to the rich tapestry of India's economic and cultural heritage.

