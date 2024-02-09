Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Repo rate unchanged, 7% GDP growth: Key announcements by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Governor, who was making the monetary policy announcement, also said that the policy repo rate will be maintained at 6.5% for the sixth consecutive time.

Business Desk
Shaktikanta Das
Shaktikanta Das | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI GDP projection: India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for 2024-25 is projected at 7 per cent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced Thursday, February 8, 2024. The Governor, who was making the monetary policy announcement, also said that the policy repo rate will be maintained at 6.5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time. Das announced the RBI Monetary Policy Commitee's decision on Thursday, February 8, after a three-day review meeting.

Key announcements by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Maintenance of repo rate: The RBI has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time. This decision reflects the central bank's commitment to stability in monetary policy.

GDP growth projection: Governor Das announced the GDP growth projection for the fiscal year 2024-25 at 7 per cent, indicating evenly balanced risks. Additionally, he provided quarterly GDP growth projections, reflecting an upward revision from previous estimates.

Advertisement

Inflation and growth dynamics: Governor Das cited comfortable inflation levels and robust growth dynamics as the primary reasons behind maintaining the status quo in the policy stance. He highlighted that inflation is gradually approaching the target while growth remains resilient.

Monetary Policy Committee's decision: The Monetary Policy Committee, with a majority vote of 5 out of 6 members, opted to maintain focus on withdrawing accommodation to ensure progressive alignment of inflation with the target, while simultaneously supporting growth.

Advertisement

Global economic outlook: Das forecasted steady global growth in 2024 with variations across regions. He highlighted the difference in public debt levels between developed and emerging economies, indicating India's expected moderation in debt in the coming years.

Economic resilience: India's economy demonstrated resilience by growing at 7.6 per cent during the July-September quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing major economy. This underscores confidence in India's economic trajectory.

Advertisement

Continued monitoring: The RBI Governor's announcements came amid a three-day bi-monthly monetary policy committee meeting aimed at deliberating various economic indicators. The decision to maintain the repo rate reflects the central bank's proactive stance in managing inflationary pressures while supporting economic growth.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement