Updated February 12th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Unemployment rate falls to 6.5% in October-December: PLFS

The survey comes in the wake of importance of the availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals.

The unemployment rate in country's urban pockets for persons of 15 years and above of age saw a decrease during October-December 2023 to 6.5 per cent from 7.2 per cent in the year-ago period, as per government data released on Monday.

In view of the importance of the availability of labour force data at more frequent time intervals, the NSSO launched the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in April 2017.

"For male, UR (Unemployment Rate) decreased from 6.5 per cent in October-December 2022 to 5.8 per cent in October-December 2023, while for female UR decreased from 9.6 per cent in October-December 2022 to 8.6 per cent in October-December 2023," the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) quarterly bulletin stated.

PLFS further said the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas increased from 44.7 per cent in October-December 2022 to 46.6 per cent in October-December 2023.

For male, it increased from 68.6 per cent to 69.8 per cent during this period and for female, it increased from 20.2 per cent to 22.9 per cent during this period.

Labour Force Participation Rate in urban areas increased from 48.2 per cent in October-December 2022 to 49.9 per cent during the period under review for persons aged 15 years and above. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 21:22 IST

